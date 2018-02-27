Carrick band ‘CWA Brass’ have winning ways

Carrickfergus brass band ‘CWA Brass’ are hitting the high notes on the competition circuit.

They came away with two top prizes at the Solo and Ensemble’s Contest held at the Patton Hall, Malone Presbyterian Church, Belfast, February 17, which was adjudicated by Andrew Williams of the Cory Band, Wales.

The CWA Bass Quartet came first in the A Quartet Section winning the Mateer Perpetual Cup. Pictured are: Gary Proctor, Chris McGookin, Adam Smith and Stephen McCormack with adjudicator Andrew Williams (centre) presenting their prize at the Solo and Ensemble's Contest in Belfast.

CWA Quartet won first prize and the Templeton Perpetual Challenge Cup in the “B” Quartet Section and first in the “A” Quartet Section winning the Mateer Perpetual Cup.

They entered the contest with three groups of players aiming to challenge other groups and bands from around the country - the CWA Quintet who competed in the Senior Ensembles’ section, the CWA Quartet in the “B” Quartet Section playing Quartet for Brass by Pryce and The Bass Quartet in the “A” Quartet Section, with a piece written by Roger Payne, who emerged as the first bass quartet to win the prize from some time.

The band also competed along with 12 other bands in Brass in Concert, an entertainment contest in Fivemiletown on February 24, in which they played a variety of pieces in ensemble and solo.

The band received great comments from the judges and were awarded second place behind Roughan Silver Band.

CWA Quartet won first prize and theTempleton Perpetual Challenge Cup in the B Quartet Section at the Solo and Ensemble's Contest in Belfast. Pictured are members: Robin Clinton, Wendy McCormack, David Macaulay and Graham Lorimer.

CWA are going from strength to strength and are already looking forward to the next contest in Strabane and the forthcoming summer engagements around the province.

CWA Brass were formed as the Carrick Amateur Flute Band around 1895 but over the years changed to a Military band and then to a Brass band.

CWA are a Second Section band in both the NIBA and BBL Contests with approximately 35 registered players. The band has a friendly atmosphere and membership covers all age ranges. They meet every Tuesday and Thursday nights from 8-10pm in the Band Hall in Thomas Street, Carrickfergus playing a wide variety of music.

CWA also have a junior band and a learners group for members under 18 years. All tuition is free along with instrument hire.

If anyone would like to learn to play or to return to playing a brass or percussion instrument get in touch through their facebook page CWA Brass.