Carnfunnock shortlisted for unique attractions

Carnfunnock Country Park outside Larne has been shortlisted in the annual Families First NI awards.

The park has been recognised for its unique attractions and events for all the family.

The awards ceremony will take place in Clandeboye Lodge, in Bangor, on May 11.

Carnfunnock is also a holder of a Green Flag Award which highlights its excellence in being a welcoming place, healthy, safe and secure, clean and well maintained, its sustainability, conservation and heritage, community involvement and marketing and management.

Director of Operations, Philip Thompson, said: “We are delighted that Carnfunnock has been shortlisted in the Families First Awards and Mid and East Antrim Council to be recognised as leading the way in delivering the best possible attractions and facilities for families to enjoy.”

“This recognition also demonstrates the excellent work our staff do to keep our parks and open spaces at the highest possible standard.”