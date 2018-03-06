Bikers rev up for Egg Run ‘25’

Bikers from Ballymena district and further afield are getting revved up and ready to roll for what has become the ‘first run’ event of the year.

The annual ‘Easter Egg Run’, organised by Ballymena Rider Training takes place on Sunday, March 25, leaving at 1.30pm sharp from Ballymena Honda in Pennybridge Industrial estate.

Incredibly the organisers have been making this charity event happen since 1993 with this year being the 25th anniversary. The ride out attracts flocks of bikers on all shapes and sizes of machines each year contributing to a procession of bikes numbering into the hundreds. Each year marshals oversee a scenic tour past Slemish and through the Glens down into Carnlough where there will be a short stop on the now traditional route. After a ride along the coast road the run will return to Ballymena Showgrounds where refreshments and a prize raffle will be provided for participants.

Cost is a minimum of £5 per bike plus an Easter egg if possible. The Easter eggs will all be donated to local children’s charities and all other proceeds go to Marie Curie Cancer Care. Over the past 25 years the Egg Run has raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Ballymena Rider Training Chief Instructor David McGuckin and organiser said: “I’m always amazed at the support we get. Many bikers have the Egg Run marked on their calendars as the first proper run out of the biking season; many never miss it, year on year, regardless of weather and supporting us without question. There is always a great atmosphere and each year people make new friends and associates based on the great comradery on the day. It is also learner friendly, something we get asked often, and moves at a sensible and legal pace. I would even encourage those who are not motorcyclists to come along and see the event.” Further details on Facebook & Twitter (The Annual NI Easter Egg Run) or by contacting co-organisers Gary (07710 733292) or Walter (07507 639699) or David (028 2564 3497).