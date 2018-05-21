Beach Bonanza bound for Ballygally

An action-packed fun day for all the family, featuring volleyball, kayaking, rowing and more, will take place in Mid and East Antrim next month.

The Beach Bonanza, a free event organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and an EU funded Peace IV initiative, will run from 11am until 4pm on Sunday, June 24, at Ballygally Beach.

Residents and visitors of all ages and abilities are welcome to go along and try a wide range of water and beach activities in a safe, relaxed environment.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, said it is set to be a great, fun-filled day.

He said: “Ballygally will be where it’s all happening in a couple of weeks.

“The water activities planned include stand-up paddle boarding, sea kayaking and coastal rowing tasters.

“For fitness enthusiasts, our qualified instructors will deliver a beach combat training session for those keen on an intense workout and a light exercise session will be delivered at a light to moderate intensity.

“On the sand, there will be a beach games zone, including a beach volleyball court and beach football pitch.

“And if you want to spend relaxing time with the family, our play zone will have something for everyone with buckets and spades, sand castle competitions, scavenger hunts and a driftwood art workshop.

“These initiatives promote health and wellbeing among all age groups, something which is a key priority within Mid and East Antrim’s Community Plan.”

Some activities will be restricted to certain ages and may require pre-booking and registration, with more details at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/beachbonanza

For more information you can contact 02893 358274 or 02893358271, or email susan.lynn@midandeastantrim.gov.uk / niall.curneen@midandeastantrim.gov.uk