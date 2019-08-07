Ballycarry site ‘ideal’ for park ‘n’ ride - MP

Fresh impetus has been given to a campaign for a park and ride facility at Ballycarry railway halt which was first highlighted by Larne Line Passenger Group.

Translink revealed this week it is considering investing in a scheme at the Co Antrim village.

It followed a call from East Antrim DUP MP Sammy Wilson for the public transport operator to fund the project.

Mr Wilson said: “Translink have invested in park and ride schemes previously along the line from Belfast to Whitehead and they have proven to be a major success.

“Whilst Translink have suffered from finding suitable land for park and ride schemes in the past, there is ideal land situated near the station in Ballycarry which could be utilised.

“Firstly, it would alleviate the pressure which has developed as a result of the success of the Whitehead park and ride. Secondly, with attractions such as the Gobbins bringing more and more tourists to the area, it provides an opportunity for visitors to explore further into Larne, Carrick and Belfast.

“Finally, there is a local demand with growing populations in both Islandmagee and Ballycarry which would benefit from the additional spaces.”

In response a spokesperson for Translink told the Larne Times: “We are in the early stages of looking at options for a park and ride scheme in Ballycarry which would be dependent on land aquisition and funding approval.”

Meanwhile, the public tranport company has confirmed the platform at Glynn railway halt is to be widened to improve accessibility with work expected to commence next month.