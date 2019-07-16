Award for Carnlough gardener at national competition

Carnlough gardener Patrick Merrick has been presented with a bronze award for his exhibit at the Gardeners’ World Beautiful Borders competition and show 2019.

The BBC Gardeners’ World show was held at the NEC in Birmingham last month.

Patrick, from Largy Road, impressed the judges with his “Beautiful Borders” design.

He designed a space based on the theme of a “Place to Ponder” which he recreated for judges at the arena.

He styled his entry with summer flowering plants sedum and astilbe bumalda which he says are suitable for shady conditions.

Patrick said he was “delighted” that his entry was accepted to the prestigious exhibition.

He was presented with his award by Gardeners’ World writer and presenter Mark Lane.