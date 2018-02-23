Asda Larne colleagues and customers boost Children’s Hospice funds

The Asda Foundation has presented a £3,220 to NI Children’s Hospice in support of its ‘Jingle All The Way’ Christmas campaign.

Asda Larne colleagues raised £1,360 through an instore 12-hour spin-a-thon, with the Asda Foundation matching the total raised from the activity – and a Green Token Giving donation of £500, as chosen by local shoppers, boosting it to £3,220.

Catherine O’Hara, Regional Fundraiser for Northern Ireland’s Children’s Hospice, said: “We are there to support families when they receive the devastating diagnosis that their child is life-limited. From emotional to practical help, NI Children’s Hospice is there when their lives are turned upside down as their child’s illness progresses.

“We would like to say a special thank-you to Asda Larne Community Champion, Catherine, and the colleagues at Asda Larne who inspired so many to donate through their enthusiasm for our first festive campaign, and contributed to making it a real success”