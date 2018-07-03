American tourists enjoy a taste of tradition at Bellahill

It’s not often you will see a tour coach on the Bellahill Road in Ballycarry but that’s exactly what happened at the weekend when the first of five American tours arrived at Bellahill Cookery.

Arlene and Billy Thompson played host to 10 American tourists at Bellahill Cookery (www.bellahillcc.co.uk).

From Texas to Ballycarry. Members of an American tour party pictured at Bellahill Cookery where they enjoyed the craic, hospitality and fabulous fare provided by Arlene and Billy Thompson (pictured front) played host to 10 American tourists at Bellahill Cookery. The tour was also given a full demonstration in the art of Irish traditional bread making.

Arlene said: “The tour company Abercrombie and Kent were delighted to come to Ballycarry after visiting the famous Giant’s Causeway and Carrick-a-rede rope bridge.

She said: “This Ballycarry stop over on the Causeway Coastal Route was according to the group ‘The highlight of their Scotland and Ireland tour’.

Once at Bellahill, the visitors were free to admire the wonderful views and wander around the beautiful gardens before sitting down to lunch which was comprised of traditional Irish Lamb stew, or seafood chowder, followed by whiskey barmbrack bread and butter pudding or apple and blackberry crumble.

The tour was then given a full demonstration in the art of Irish traditional bread making, and then enjoyed tasting hot buttered soda, fadge, wheaten, treacle bread and pancakes.

Another 14 American tourists are due to arrive at Bellahill on July 29 and another 19 on September 16 and two more tours are on the cards in October. All tours will get a traditional Irish lunch and a soda farls and fadge demonstration during their visit.