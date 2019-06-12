‘Amazing time’ at Larne Arts Festival

Larne Arts Festival kicked off in spectacular style with a carnival parade through the town on Saturday afternoon.

Entertainers performed at Broadway before dancers, vintage cars, music and artists wound their way from Larne Market Yard to Main Street.

The Mayor, Cllr Maureen Morrow, and young festivalgoers enjoy the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang experience in the parade.

Celebrations continued the next day with an Arts in the Park event at Larne Town Park where artists showcased their work and the public joined in during the ‘come and try it’ sessions.

Among those taking part was “Trey’s Adventure” author and publisher LG Lynch who told the Larne Times: “I was exhibiting at the Larne Arts in the Park event on Sunday and had an amazing time.”

She added: “The organisers, staff, performers and security personnel should be recognised for their professionalism.”

“Trey’s Adventures” is a children’s storybook with “a subtle mental health message about loneliness” which was launched in Larne in March of this year.

Seaview Primary School pupils taking part in the festival.

Larne Arts festival continues until June 26.

Thumbs up for Larne Arts Fetival's carnival parade on Saturday.

A festival performer encouraging audience participation at Broadway.

Spectators line the route as the carnival parade makes its way along Larne Main Street.

The parade makes its way to Main Street.