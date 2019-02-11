‘Allo Allo’ from Larne Drama Circle

The cast of ‘Allo ‘Allo invite you to Café René at the McNeill Theatre, Larne, from Wednesday to Friday, February 20-22, at 7.30pm.
There you will meet café owner René Artois (Jay Alexander) and his waitresses Yvette (Lorna Ringland) and Mimi (Alison Wylie).
You can enjoy Madame Edith’s cabaret (Beth Alexander) and you’ll bump into Michelle of the Resistance (Alison McCubbin) and Officer Crabtree (Jonathan Ringland).
The occupying forces in the shape of Lieutenant Gruber (Jonathan Temples), Captain Bertorelli (Liam
Slaughter) and Colonel von Strohm (Jim Shields) also frequent the café or, if you are particularly unlucky, you may come across Herr Flick of the Gestapo! (Simon Hunter).
Larne Drama Circle will be presenting the stage version of the hugely popular 80s TV comedy classic.
Tickets (£8) are now available from Larne Visitor Information Centre.