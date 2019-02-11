‘Allo Allo’ from Larne Drama Circle

The cast of ‘Allo ‘Allo invite you to Café René at the McNeill Theatre, Larne, from Wednesday to Friday, February 20-22, at 7.30pm.

There you will meet café owner René Artois (Jay Alexander) and his waitresses Yvette (Lorna Ringland) and Mimi (Alison Wylie).

Larne Drama Circle players as Gruber, Bertorelli and Strohm. (Pictures kindly submitted by Larne Drama Circle.

You can enjoy Madame Edith’s cabaret (Beth Alexander) and you’ll bump into Michelle of the Resistance (Alison McCubbin) and Officer Crabtree (Jonathan Ringland).

The occupying forces in the shape of Lieutenant Gruber (Jonathan Temples), Captain Bertorelli (Liam

Slaughter) and Colonel von Strohm (Jim Shields) also frequent the café or, if you are particularly unlucky, you may come across Herr Flick of the Gestapo! (Simon Hunter).

Larne Drama Circle will be presenting the stage version of the hugely popular 80s TV comedy classic.

Michelle of the Resistance with Rene and Crabtree get ready for Allo Allo in the McNeill Theatre Larne. Pictures submitted.

Tickets (£8) are now available from Larne Visitor Information Centre.

Rene, Yvette and Mimi in rehearsals for 'Allo 'Allo at the McNeill Theatre, Larne, from February 20-22 at 7.30pm.

Oh la la - Cabaret Time for these Allo Allo cast members from Larne Drama Circle.