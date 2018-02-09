Alastair Scott Ceilidh Band win entertainment award

The renowned Alastair Scott Ceilidh Band have been crowned Northern Ireland Wedding Entertainer of the Year 2018.

Hosted by Creative Oceanic the Northern Ireland Wedding Awards 2018 recognise and reward the talent and expertise of those in the wedding industry that make the big day the best it can be.

The Alastair Scott Ceilidh Band band have played music together for well over 15 years, with founder members Larne accordionist, Amanda Hopper (née Robinson), and Ballymoney accordionist, Kenny Mitchell at the helm. Amanda plays piano accordion and MIDI bass while Kenny plays a 5-row button accordion. Trevor Hopper joins them on the drums and Ruth Clarke holds it all together calling the dances at ceilidhs and also plays the piano.​

The glamorous Northern Ireland Wedding Awards 2018 took place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast on Monday, January 29.

The band were up against nine of the best entertainment providers in Northern Ireland and having made the final in 2017 they were shocked and delighted when host Barra Best announced them as the winner of 2018 Wedding Entertainer of the Year category.

Formed in 2004, the band have years of gigging experience behind them and have performed at everything from small functions to the more elaborate of corporate events, starred in a Hallmark Movie ‘The Cabin’ and even played at the 40th birthday

of a rock legend.

The band said afterwards: “To be rewarded for something that we love doing so much is a wonderful feeling and one which we are very proud of and we owe a massive thank you to everyone who nominated us, we couldn’t have done it without your support!”