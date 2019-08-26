Alarm raised over inflatable ‘unicorn’ at NI coast

Larne RNLI was tasked to Ballygally this afternoon when the alarm was raised over a unicorn-shaped inflatable.

The inshore lifeboat crew plucked the inflatable from the sea, took it back to shore and returned to its owner.

Commenting on the incident, a spokesperson for Belfast Coastguard said: “Thankfully this didn’t involve a child or anyone else being blown out with it this time.

“We do not recommend these are ever used on the coast.

“If you do happen to take one of these ‘accidents waiting to happen’ to the beach and lose it to the wind and sea, please contact the Coastguard and confirm where you lost it and confirm that no-one is at risk. It saves a lot of time and resources.

“As always in a coastal, sea or cliff emergency, ring ☎️999 and ask for the Coastguard.”