Action MS thanks inspiring schoolchildren

Pupils from East Antrim were among hundreds of schoolchildren from across the province who were presented with awards by Action MS at a special Thank You Luncheon.

Over 200 top fundraisers from 63 schools joined Action MS at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Shaw’s Bridge, Belfast for the event, following their success on the Walk for MS schools programme.

Silverstream PS Greenisland who raised �1740. Pupils are pictured with their teacher(RHS) and John Daly (Action MS Patron) and Ann Walker MBE (Action MS Chief Executive)

The Action MS Walk for Multiple Sclerosis is highly acclaimed by all involved; the schools that take part, the parents who encourage and support their children and of course the children themselves.

In 2017 their fundraising efforts have once again been inspiring. This year the schoolchildren have raised a staggering £171.626.63 to support the work of Action MS.

Speaking at the Luncheon Action MS Chief Executive Ann Walker MBE said: “These days you need to be quick thinking to keep up with a fast-changing world. On the Walk for MS this year all those involved have kept up the pace, kept faith with Action MS and done something really worthwhile. Your efforts are greatly appreciated and go a long way to helping people living with multiple sclerosis enjoy a better quality of life.”

Patron John Daly, who hosted this year’s awards, said: “I was very impressed with the effort made by those young people who put their best foot forward and went that extra mile to help others. Together they have raised a fantastic amount of money which will be used to support the invaluable work of Action MS.”

Ballyhenry PS Newtownabbey raised �2,770 and are pictured with Mrs Lynn Knocker (principal)LHS John Daly (Action MS Patron) Helen Kirk (Chair Action MS) and Beth Greer (Classroom Assistant) with pupils.