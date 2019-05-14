Action group will be formed in Larne after Conversation

More than 60 people have expressed an interest in attending Larne ROC Conversation on Tuesday May 28.

This event is due to take place at Larne High School, from 7.00 pm until 9.00 pm.

The ROC Conversation brings together residents, statutory agencies, schools, community and faith groups who have an interest in the local area.

ROC is already working alongside a number of local churches in Larne. The event follows a successful Carrickfergus ROC Conversation in January.

Keeva Watson, who has been instrumental in co-ordinating the event, says she hopes the evening will help to recognise the important local community work already taking place and will find ways to build on that.

Keeva said: “We’re delighted to be bringing the ROC Conversation to another part of Mid and East Antrim. We hope the Larne ROC Conversation will be a positive community event that celebrates the valuable contribution of local groups and agencies, but will also help us discover together the key issues and explore what more could be done by working together.”

Debra Green OBE, who will be hosting the Larne ROC Conversation said: “We’re very keen to make sure that what starts as a Conversation leads to actual community action. We’ll establish an action group, as we have done so in Carrickfergus, to move things forward.

“We will provide a ‘101 Community Ideas’ to kick start new ideas and the experience of other action groups from across the UK that have brought innovative solutions to local issues.”

Visit www.roc.uk.com/larne to book a place.

ROC Conversation is funded through Assets Recovery Community Scheme.