A new season begins for Larne Drama Circle

Larne Drama Circle will begin their 2018 – 2019 season with a ‘Come see what we do’ opening night on Thursday, September 13, at 7.30pm.

The Circle meets in the auditorium upstairs at Larne Museum and Arts Centre, at 2 Victoria Road in the town, every Thursday night at 7.30pm between September and the end of February.

Larne Drama Circle has staged a wide variety of productions over the years.

Committee member Claire Millar said: “After the success of our open night last year we have once again decided to kick off our new season by opening our doors to anyone with an interest in or curiosity about plays, the theatre and drama.“

The Circle boosts a varied membership - some come along to get involved in their productions both on and off stage but many just come along to enjoy a night of entertainment and camaraderie once a week.

Larne Drama Circle has been part of the community since 1949 and is known for two incredibly well supported productions in November and February every year.

Over the past 69 years the Circle has staged everything from traditional dramas and intriguing ‘who-done-its’ to laugh-a-minute comedies and fast paced farces.

Alongside the regular Thursday Club Night, past seasons have seen the Circle organise group trips to the McNeill Theatre, Larne Town Hall and Theatre at the Mill, as well as take part in various community events.

During our 2018/19 season, the Circle will be celebrating their 70th anniversary and have a special programme of events planned, so there has never been a better time to get involved.

If you are over 14 and are looking for something different to do on a Thursday evening, Larne Drama Circle invites you to ‘come see what we do’ on their opening night on September 13.

For more information on the Circle and their activities throughout the year or to message them directly, visit Larne Drama Circle on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/LarneDramaCircle.