A Blooming Great Show

The fourth annual Flower Show and Summer Fair was a riot of colour and drew attendees from right across the borough and further afield.

People flocked to Larne recently to enjoy activities like flower arranging, scarecrow making, street theatre and bird box building.

Winner of the Best Home Industry Exhibit at the Mid & East Antrim Flower Show was Diane Hawthorne (centre) pictured after receiving her award from Barra Best (left) in the presence of the Mayor Lindsay Millar.

The Flower Show awards ceremony was presented by BBC’s Barra Best and the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Mayor, Cllr Lindsay Millar, said: “Our Mid and East Antrim In Bloom campaign has flourished this year and the Flower Show is a big component of this. Through MEA In Bloom we encourage everyone who lives in the borough to think about their local environment and how flowers, plants and gardens can enhance it for people and wildlife.

“The Flower Show is the chance for local gardeners, bakers and floral artists to create a marvellous extravaganza of produce and home baked delights, and they didn’t disappoint! I would especially like to thank our panel of judges, who have a wide range of experience and expertise. Thank you to our staff, and most importantly, thank you to all our entrants – the standard was remarkable.”

Amongst a host of winners on the day, Kimanh Nguyen won Best in Show and Best Monster Vegetable for her trombone courgette. Jennifer Herron’s ‘Legs 11’ beetroot won Best Novelty Vegetable.

White Gladioli from Charles Holmes won the Best Cut Flower Exhibit, with Charles also winning Best Dahlia Exhibit.

Best Pot Plant was won by Ivan Morrow and his Fuchsia. Best Cactus Exhibit, Best Garden Variety and most points in Pot Plants were won by Elizabeth Boyd. Jim McKay won the Best Grow Your Own Selection.

Colleen Hamill won the Best Flower Arrangement award for her ‘Along the Hedgerow’ display. Jemma Boyd won the most points in the Flower Arrangement Section.

Diane Hawthorne won the Best Exhibit in Home Industry for her chocolate cake, with most points in Home Industry going to Nicola McCrudden.

White Gladioli from Charles Holmes (pictured centre) won the Best Cut Flower Exhibit, with Charles also winning Best Dahlia Exhibit at this year's Mid and East Antrim Flower Show. Included (right) is Mayor Lindsay Millar.

Ellie Cowan won Best Exhibit in Junior Section for her ‘no bake tray bake’, and most points in the Junior Section went to Aaron Wilson.

A full list of winners can be found at www.midandeastantrin.gov.uk/flowershow

Jennifer Herron (centre) who won Best Novelty Vegetable award at the Mid & East Antrim Flower Show for her 'Legs 11' beetroot.