Pictures from May fairs in years when life was more normal

With many normal events having been curtailed due to Covid-19 restrictions, we thought we would have a look through the Times’ archives to some fairs from years gone by.
Have a look at our special picture gallery. You never know who you might spot!
1.
Mary Houston was the winner of the Roddensvale School ballot drawn at the school fete in 2007. She is pictured receiving her prize of a P&O Irish Sea return trip for a car and two from some Class 3 pupils.
2.
Roddensvale School principal John Madden selling ballot tickets to Dan and Rosie Maguire at the school fete in 2007.
3.
Smiling for the camera at the Roddensvale School annual fete in 2007 are Kylia and Marie Ballintine with Kirsty Gordan and Kirk Ballintine.
4.
Pictured with the Under 14 trophy won at the Ballyclare May Fair 5-A-Side football competition in 2007 are the the Larne High SChool Youth Club team of (front): Ryan Loughlin, Lee Thompson, Lee Hogg and (back): Allen McBride, Jack Wharry, Colwyn Hood, Ricky McClean and Matthew Rice.