Full steam ahead for the Shane’s Castle May Day Steam Rally

Patricia is a Burrell Compound Steam Traction Engine built in 1917 and owned by Ivan Glynn, Co Carlow

The rally is back again in the picturesque grounds of Shane’s Castle Estate, Antrim.

With only weeks to pull the event together, the rally organisers are working round the clock to ensure a great event in a year when nobody has had much to look forward to.

Rally director, Walter McNeill, said: “We are delighted to get the go ahead to run the Rally and we already have a great line-up of exhibits confirmed.

The Banshee is a 150hp Scammell Highwayman built in 1964. It was supplied new to Hamblins Supplies Ltd, Leicester. It had several subsequent owners and was then purchased in 1986 by the present owner and restored over the years. It is used to tow a Showman’s Caravan and Fairground Organ and provides electrical power to operate the organ. Owned by The Lord O’Neill, Shane's Castle, Antrim

“To comply with Covid guidelines, we are selling tickets in advance with forms available on our website. “Although a number of tickets will also be available at the gate, within the restricted number of visitors we have been allowed, our best advice to is book your ticket as soon as possible in order to ensure your admission to the rally.

“The biggest and best vintage event in Northern Ireland, the Steam Rally is a day for all the family, young and old. There will be hundreds of steam and vintage engines on display and in action, together with tractors, cars and commercial vehicles, stationary engines, agricultural and commercial machinery, from threshers and balers to stonebreakers and timber saws.”

Add to all that a main arena entertainment programme, craft fair, trade village, autojumble, working demonstrations, mobile open farms and great food and drink. And don’t forget the biggest fairground at any outdoor event in the country.

There is a public camp/camper van site if you want to make the weekend of it and explore more in the local area or further afield.

The Shane’s Castle May Day is sponsored by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and by Tourism Northern Ireland.