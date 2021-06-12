BYGONE DAYS: Ballymoney Show has more than 1,000 entries

Herbie and Stephen Crawford with Champion Limousin at Ballymena Show on Saturday. Pic Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Visitors to the show included a party of 18 farmers from King’s Lynn, Norfolk, who were touring Northern Ireland at that time.

They were welcomed by Mr J W Pinkerton, chairman of the County Antrim Committee of Agriculture, and Mr A G Algeo, CBE, ex-president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

In contrast to other areas the show escaped the heavy rain which affected most of Ulster on the day of the show.

Among the events were a pet dog show, donkey ‘derby’ and a sheep tossing competition.

JUMPING PROGRAMME

The jumping programme and other afternoon events were opened by Sir William McCleery. DL, MP.

Cup winners and special prizes included; Horses—J Smith. Coleraine; W J Crowe, Coleraine; D Kane, Bushmills; J Mathews, Dunloy.

HORSES

Brood mare, 1, H Gray, Finvoy, Ballymoney, Glenbrook Peggy; 2, W J Crowe, Coleraine, Blossom. Colt, gelding or filly, one-year-old, 1, W J Crowe, Butterflies Blossom; 2, T Brown, Ballycastle, Sally; 3, F Rea. Glarryford. Gelding or filly, two-year-old, 1, J H Blair, Ballymoney, Molly; 2, A Taggart, Dervock, Dandy; 3, D Kane, Bushmills. Gelding or yeld mare, three-year-old, 1, J Smith, Coleraine, Sir Charles; 2 F Rea, Glarryford. Gelding, four-year-old and upwards, 1, R A H Wilson, Antrim, Oldstone Janie; 2, J and A Lamont, Coleraine, Pat; 3, J McKeown, Portglenone. Yeld mare, four-year-old and upwards, 1, W J Crowe, Fair Lady; 2, W J McCracken, Rasharkin, Bonnie Jean. Cob, up to 13 hands, 1, Miss D M Neill, Coleraine; 2 H D Small. Ballymoney; 3, F Chestnutt, Ballymoney, Jolly; cob, over 13 hands and up 14 hands. 1, Master F McVeigh, Lisnalinchy, Fermac; 2, Heather Wallace, Aghadowey, Twinkle. General purpose cob, over 14 and up to 15 hands, 1, Henry Park, Ballymena. Saddle horses, riding cob, over 14 and up to 15 hands, 1, Mrs M Morrison, Aghadowey, Fircone; 2, Miss M McVeigh, Lisnalinchy, Rose Marie; gelding or mare, four years old and upwards, to be shown in saddle (up to 15.2 hands), 1, Miss A Montgomery, Dervock, Dusky Maiden; 2 Mrs A Pollock. Stranocum, Irelands Eye; 3, H Park. Ballymena; gelding or mare, four years old and upwards, to be shown in saddle (up to 152 hands), 1, Mrs Morrison. Apollo; 2, Miss M McVeigh. Suzealine; 3 G Chesney, Ballymena, Grey Don; gelding or mare, three years old, to be shown in hand, 1, J Mathews. Dunloy. Max; 2, Mrs J. Hunter, Portstewart, Happy Wanderer; gelding or filly, two-year-old, 1, L M Mackie, Parkgate, Snow Belle; 2, Miss Law, Coleraine; colt, gelding or filly, one-year-old, 1, R A Campbell, Ballymoney; 2, K Boyd, Ballymoney and 3, R A Campbell.

SHEEP PRIZES

First prizewinners were: The Reverend R J McIlmoyle, Dervock (cup for best pedigree Border Leicester); J Armstrong. Broughshane; N McConaghey. Mosside; J N Morrison, Finvoy; J C McClure. Ahoghill (best ram lamb); W A Dunlop, Ballymoney (best Suffolk) and J W L McKee, Hillsborough (best pedigree Suffolk ewe lamb).

PIGS

R Holmes Ltd, Ballymoney; J Campbell, Dervock and J R C Patrick, Dervock.

POULTRY

T Adams, Rathkenny; J P Coleman, Ballymena; F Tweed. Islandmagee; B McComb, Muckamore; A C Trimble, Belfast; J W L McKee. Hillsborough; T Graham. Muckamore; G McKinuey, Dervock: Miss E A Small, Ballymoney; J Barnhill, Strabane; J P Kearney,Co Londonderry; W Smyth, Broughshane; J Brown, Bushmills. Poultry penned and fed by John Thompson and Sons. Ltd., Donegall Quay Mills, Belfast.

