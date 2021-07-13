The Twelfth: pictures from the Larne parade

The Larne lodges would usually have been part of the East Antrim Combine celebration, but as local parades were taking place this year instead of the normal 18 main demonstrations across Northern Ireland, their route for the day was through Larne town centre.

The parade - marking the 331st anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne - enjoyed fine weather and brought out spectators of all ages for the first Twelfth parade in two years.

See who you can spot in this special gallery of photos from the event.

1. Beating their drums during the Twelfth demonstration in Larne. Picture: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

2. Leading the Constable Anderson Memorial Band during the Twelfth demonstration in Larne. Picture: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker.

3. These youngsters are totally focused on the parade during the Twelfth demonstration in Larne. Picture: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker.

4. Brethren of LOL 249 on parade during the Twelfth demonstration in the Co Antrim town. Picture: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker.