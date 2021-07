News you can trust since 1891

Scores of Eleventh Night bonfires were set alight on Sunday evening.

Scores of Eleventh Night bonfires were set alight on Sunday evening.

Scores of Eleventh Night bonfires were set alight on Sunday evening.

Scores of Eleventh Night bonfires were set alight on Sunday evening.

Here is a selection of images from the bonfires in both Larne and Tiger's Bay, Belfast.