Craigyhill bonfire: pictures as massive tower is lit ahead of the Twelfth

With bonfire builders firmly believing that they had constructed the biggest in Northern Ireland this year, the lighting was the moment everyone was waiting for.

Many months of fundraising, planning and constucting had gone into creating the massive structure, which dominated the Larne skyline.

The Craigyhill Bonfire Committee said they had been blown away by the interest shown in their work, including by media from across the world, and have already said they are determined to go for a ‘biggest bonfire’ world record next year.