Upcoming blood donation session in Larne

The Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service will be at First Larne Presbyterian Church Hall on Wednesday, August 21, to receive donations.

Donors will be welcomed 1.30pm – 4.00pm and 5.30pm – 8.00pm.

The last blood donation session held in Larne attracted 108 people, including one new donor, with 82 units of blood taken.

The Rotary Club of Larne has been working in partnership with the Transfusion Service for some years to promote blood donation. As a result of their combined efforts, the town tops the province’s donation league table.

Rotarian John Shannon commended the people of Larne for supporting these sessions and said he hopes “more people would come along to the next donation session, especially young people”.

Mr Shannon added that “giving blood is easy, it takes only one hour of your time and can literally save a life”.

Telephone 0500 534 666 for more information.