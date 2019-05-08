Smiley Buildings to light up blue to highlight neuro condition

Larne’s Smiley Buildings will light up blue next Friday May 17 to show Mid and East Antrim’s solidarity with those affected by neurofibromatosis.

World Neurofibromatosis Awareness Day aims to ‘Shine a Light’ on the condition and raise much needed awareness.

Karen Cockburn, charity director of Nerve Tumours UK, said: “It is only by raising understanding and awareness that we will be able to meet our goals of providing first class support to those who need our services.

“Increased recognition of neurofibromatosis is critical to driving the life-saving research that will benefit neurofibromatosis patients and their families.

“It’s also a chance to unite their voices and declare that neurofibromatosis is a serious condition that deserves everyone’s attention.

“Neurofibromatosis is one of the world’s most common neurogenetic conditions and the most common neurological disorder caused by a single gene mutation.”