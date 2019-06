A quiz night was held in Dobbins Inn, Carrickfergus, for Women’s Aid ABCLN recently, as part of the charity’s ‘Make it Better Week’.

The evening was hosted by quizmasters Maureen and Derek Fallis.

Women's Aid ABCLN chair Lindsay Harris with Brenda Leslie and Colleen Campbell.

The event raised £571 for children affected by domestic violence.

Women's Aid ABCLN supporters attending the quiz night.