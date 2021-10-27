£100,000 National Lottery funding boost for Larne Community Care Centre’s work

The funding will enable the organisation to further develop for future sustainability through creating a strategic and marketing plan, improving its digital presence and upskilling staff.

This will help the Antiville-based centre to reach even more people throughout Larne who are in need of its support.

Larne Community Care Centre has been operating since 1994 and provides support to the community through affordable, easily accessible childcare that enables parents to return to work or education.

Larne Community Care Centre has been awarded almost £100,000 from the National Lottery's Dormant Accounts Fund NI , included with staff and children is the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey.

It provides befriending telephone calls and social activity for seniors to reduce isolation, signposting to other support services to reduce poverty and help mental health.

The centre also provides crisis accommodation for homeless families and adults at risk. The group currently support approximately 300 people and families. During the coronavirus pandemic it provided over 1,800 care packs to support the health and wellbeing of households shielding or isolating due to Covid, making a real difference for children, seniors and their families.

Diane Huston, manager of the Community Connections Project in Larne Community Care Centre, said: “We are delighted that the National Lottery Dormant Accounts Fund NI has recognised our work and invested in the future of our services. “This funding will allow us to adapt to the changing needs within the community post-Covid, identify the new technology methods people now wish to access support, and develop new online and easy accessible ways to contact our services.”

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, visited with staff and children at the centre to congratulated them on the announcement of the award.

Anyone needing further details on Larne Community Care Centre services should email [email protected]

