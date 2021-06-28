Proposal to use telephone boxes in Mid and East Antrim for life-saving defibrillators

Alliance Party representative, Alderman Noel Williams made the suggestion to stakeholders such as Mid and East Antrim Council, the NHS and BT.

Ald Williams said: “As a former soccer referee in England and abroad I witnessed many incidents and accidents on the field of play. I was fortunate enough not to have dealt with such a distressing situation that befell Christian Eriksen, when playing for Denmark in the Euros recently, when he suffered a cardiac arrest.

“Of course such a trauma could happen to any of us and the handiness of a defibrillator could well save our life, as it did with Christian.

Alderman Noel Williams.

“It has occurred to me that the plethora of redundant telephone boxes could be used for just that purpose, which is why I am contacting various stakeholders to explore the possibility.”