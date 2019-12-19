NI public smash ’Stuff A Bus’ toy target for local children this Christmas

The annual Translink and U105 Stuff A Bus Toy Appeal, in aid of The Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul, has smashed its target of 20,000 toy donations. Thanks to the generosity of the NI public thousands of children living in poverty will receive Christmas presents under the tree this year.

Now in its third year, the public transport provider and broadcaster joined forces to support The Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul’s Christmas Family Appeal. With toy donation points in bus and train stations across the country, Translink passengers, staff, local businesses and the wider public responded with exceptional kindness, helping to stuff a double decker Translink bus with over 20,000 toys.

Pauline Brown, St Vincent de Paul, Jacqueline Wright, The Salvation Army, Peter McVerry, U105 and Ursula Henderson, Translink

The gifts will be delivered ahead of Christmas Eve to families who need it most, ensuring thousands of children wake up to a present on Christmas morning.

Chris Conway, Group Chief Executive, Translink thanked everyone for their efforts:

“A massive thank you to everyone who supported the Stuff A Bus Toy Appeal. Every year we wonder if we can beat the last target, and year on year thousands of people visit our stations to donate and make a positive difference for families who are going through very tough times at Christmas.

“If you’ve been tuning into U105 you will have heard moving stories about the families that St Vincent De Paul and the Salvation Army look after. It really brings home the need for ongoing support to tackle the serious issue of poverty across Northern Ireland.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the kindness of everyone who has supported this year’s appeal and I would like to wish them all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”