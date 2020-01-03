New stress control programme in Larne and Carrickfergus

A new ‘Stress Control’ programme is to commence in the Carrickfergus and Larne areas.

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust, in partnership with Piece by Peace, is behind the six week, self-help course for people experiencing mild to moderate anxiety or depression, anyone who is experiencing stress, knows someone who is, or just wants to be better equipped to deal with stress.

The classes are delivered by staff from the Northern Trust’s Psychological Therapies Service. Over 1000 people have attended sessions to date, learning a range of beneficial new skills to help them manage stress.

Pamela Gray, who attended classes in Carrickfergus previously, said: “I was a little bit apprehensive and curious, wondering what the set up would be like and what kind of people would be there. I felt completely safe and I was made to feel extremely welcome by the two facilitators.

“I found the programme extremely informative, practical and easily incorporated into my daily routine. It really did help me to manage my stress and anxiety.”

The classes are free of charge and open to anyone living in the Northern Trust area. They are completely confidential with no sharing of personal difficulties in front of others. Classes meet at:

Carrickfergus Community Forum on Wednesdays (starting @6.30pm, January 8 – February 12)

Ballygally Hall, Coast Road, Larne on Mondays (starting @10.30am, January 6 – February 10).

Anyone interested in attending should contact the trust’s Psychological Therapies Service by emailing stress.control@northerntrust.hscni.net