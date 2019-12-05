Mid and East Antrim campaign focuses on blind cord child safety

New parents will receive free blind cord safety devices when they register their child’s birth in a Mid and East Antrim Council initiative to reduce accidents in the home.

First-time parents will also be given safety advice packs under the campaign by council’s Community Health and Wellbeing team in conjunction with the registrars service.

According to statistics published in the Chief Medical Officer for Northern Ireland Report 2016-2017, there have been three confirmed deaths from blind cord strangulation in the last three years in the province.

Every year, thousands of children under the age of five are admitted to hospital following accidents in the home, and lots of these accidents are preventable.

This project, supported by funding from the Public Health Agency, is designed to raise awareness of the dangers of blind cords and highlight the range of other home safety support measures available to young families.

In addition, the Community Health and Wellbeing team offers home safety and energy efficiency visits to families with young children.

The Mayor, Councillor Maureen Morrow, said: “Council’s Community Health and Wellbeing Advisers are on hand to offer wellbeing advice and to highlight the dangers associated with blind cords. Officers can carry out home visits and provide advice on issues around home safety and energy efficiency.

“Council is proactively working to raise awareness around these issues. By being aware of the dangers and heeding relevant guidelines the risks from blind cords and other potential dangers around the home can be avoided, so please make use of the information available or contact the Community Health and Wellbeing Team directly for advice.”

Further information email wellbeing@midandeastantrim.gov.uk