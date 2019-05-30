Mayor’s charity boost for Air Ambulance

More than £13,000 has been raised for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland during Lindsay Millar’s term as Mayor of Mid and East Antrim.

The former UUP councillor had chosen the Air Ambulance as her official charity, with £13,200 raised for the organisation.

A year of bucket collections, events and a glamorous charity ball all helped raise the total.

Thanking everyone who contributed, Lindsay said: “I’m so grateful to grateful to all those who came or donated the amazing prixes and money that got us to this fantastic total. For this generosity to be shown by the people of Mid and East Antrim is truly humbling.

“Mid and East Antrim covers 400 square miles, has 62 miles of coastline with many who live here in rural areas. This vast space requires a service like the Air Ambulance to provide emergency cover.

“It’s truly been an honour, during my year as mayor, to help such an important service and I wish the charity all the best for years to come.”

Michelle McDaid, Area Fundraising Manager, AANI, commented: “We have been operational for just over a year-and-a-half. To date, our Helicopter Emergency Medical Service has been tasked to over 800 trauma incidents across our region, saving limbs, saving brains and saving lives.

“The support from the mayor has massively helped to raise our profile and awareness.”