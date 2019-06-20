Larne tops for blood donation but more donors needed

The Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service will be holding its next session at First Larne Presbyterian Church on Wednesday July 3.

Just one donor came forward at the last session in the town when 76 units of blood were donated.

New, lapsed and frequent donors are invited to attend between 1.30pm and 4.00pm and from 5.30pm until 8.00pm.

The Rotary Club of Larne has been working in partnership with the transfusion service for some years now to promote blood donation.

As a result of their combined efforts, Larne tops the province’s donations.

Rotarian John Shannon said: “Giving blood is easy. It takes only one hour of your time and can literally save a life.

“When blood is donated it has a shelf life of only a few days and is used in hospitals, in operations, childbirth, road accidents and in the treatment of cancer.

“New donors are needed are needed all the time”.