It follows the retirement of a number of volunteer youth leaders.

The organisation operates youth programmes operate across Northern Ireland, enabling young people to learn first aid, build their confidence, and gain important life skills.

A SJA spokesperson said: “We’re looking for 12 inspiring volunteers to help young people aged 7-17 develop life saving skills in your local community. Without this support our youth unit in Larne will not be able to meet going forward.

"Being a St John Youth Team volunteer isn't just about teaching young people new skills. It's about going on a journey of your own, and getting as much out of volunteering as you put in.

"As a Youth Team volunteer, our volunteers be trained to provide our young people with both life skills and life saving skills, all while having fun. No first aid or youth leadership experience is necessary – we will support you every step of the way! All we ask is four hours a month."