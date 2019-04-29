Larne Fresh Food Hub taking root at Dixon Park

Larne Fresh Food Hub is taking root at Dixon Park with plans to extend the scheme to other areas of the town.

It is a partnership project between Larne Food Bank and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme and managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

Joan Erwin, from Larne Food Bank, said: “It is anticipated the Fresh Food Hub will give people the chance to grow and harvest fresh food, which can be used for cooking.”

The Dixon Park Residents’ Association has allowed the group to make use of the polytunnel on site. Participants will meet on site over 26 hours learning how to grow a variety of vegetables including tomatoes, beetroot, salads and beans.

During the first session, participants learned how to plant up from seed, bulb and plug.

Participants also enjoyed a slow cooker demonstration, seeing how to make nutritious and tasty meals from low cost ingredients, as part of council’s ‘Slow Energy Efficient’ initiative.

It is envisaged the hub will act as a pilot scheme and participants can bring skills back to their own areas and re-create similar ‘grow your own’ initiatives.

The next meeting will take place on Wednesday May 1. Spaces are limited so interest must be registered.

To get involved in Larne Fresh Food Hub, register interest by emailing yourplaceourspace@midandeastantrim.gov.uk.