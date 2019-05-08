Kaz Hawkins shares mental health struggles with fans in Larne

International award-winning singer Kaz Hawkins shared her mental health struggles with fans during a concert at McNeill Theatre in Larne on Sunday.

Her Irish tour “My Life and I” sees Kaz share her own personal story of depression through song and explains how music helped save her.

Kaz Hawkins is joined by students from The Music Yard.

Kaz took the audience on a journey from her “darkest of times into the light” through her show described as “an incredible emotional rollercoaster filled with tears and laughs”.

The concert was brought to Larne by Inspire gym and The Music Yard.

Students from The Music Yard supported the night with opening performances and joined Kaz onstage impressing her with their talents and skills at such a young age.

Inspire Gym and The Music Yard are now working to bring Kaz back to Larne for a concert next year.

Chris McNaghten, Inspire Gym, said: “Kaz’s performance and story is something that will inspire and help anyone who hears it. Not just a powerful story but a voice that is just like nothing you’ve ever heard before. She is truly incredible.”

Chris said he believes that Kaz can play a “massive role” in helping to tackle what he considers to be a “mental health crisis” in Larne.

He stated: “This show can change lives and already has done on Sunday night. When we bring Kaz back to Larne, I want everyone to come and experience this.”