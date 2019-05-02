‘Flash mob’ dance entertains shoppers as store celebrates fundraising success

A “flash mob” of dancers took to the floor at Asda Larne to celebrate the success of recent fundraising which saw Asda colleagues pairing-up with Good Morning Larne volunteers to raise £11,416.

From a Strictly Come Dancing event hosted in Ballygally Castle Hotel, in March, which raised over £9,000, to a donation of £2,000 from the Asda Foundation presented to the charity at the instore flash mob – it has been a busy period for ten colleagues from Asda Larne and eight Good Morning Larne volunteers.

Asda Larne colleagues and Good Morning Larne volunteers perform a "flash mob" in store.

Good Morning Larne co-ordinator, Barbara Ann Gilchrist, said: “The Asda Larne colleagues and our volunteers put on a show-stopping performance both at the event, and during the flash mob instore – and I really admire their dedication, from the long hours of practising to all the effort.

“Without this support, we wouldn’t be able to continue to offer the same level of care to some of the most vulnerable people in our local community – so we are truly grateful for the continued backing from Asda colleagues and the Foundation.”