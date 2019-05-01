Family bike ride in Larne town centre

Larne town centre will be closed to all traffic on Tuesday June 11, between 7.00 pm until 8.00 pm, to facilitate a family cycle.

Participants are advised to assemble at Broadway from 6.45pm for pre event safety briefing.

A limited number of inclusive bikes will be available for use on request.

No parking will be available at Main Street and participants are asked to park responsibly in adjacent carparks.

In addition the Larne Inclusive Bike Ride will take place at Larne Town Park, on Saturday June 22, from 11.00 am until 12 noon.