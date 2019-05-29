Dementia choir welcomes special visitor to Larne

Larne’s “This is Me” dementia choir welcomed a visitor who dropped in to meet singers at The Music Yard during a break from a round Britain walk.

Karen Penny is currently walking the coast of Britain and Ireland, a distance of 19,000 miles to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Karen Penney takes a well-earned rest at The Music Yard.

She visited the choir last Wednesday before making her way to Carrickfergus.

To date, Karen has raised the sum of £32,000 from her journey.

Karen’s three-and-a-half year fundraiser commenced in January when she set off from from Southgate in the Gower Peninsula to walk the Welsh coastline, heading to Fishguard before crossing to Rosslare, Ireland.

She said: “Many people have pre-conceptions about dementia, and often, it is only when someone is personally affected that they begin to find out about it.”

Getting together at The Music Yard.

She indicated that she has lost two family members to the condition.

Karen added: “I have previously raised over £6,000 for Alzheimer’s by running a marathon and walking the length of Britain. I am now devoting the next four years of my life, leaving family and friends and my cat Bilbo behind me, to raise a target of £100,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK.”

Dementia Champion Ald. Gerardine Mulvenna said: “The timing of Karen’s visit to the Music Yard was perfect as last week was Dementia Action Week.”

The choir comes together at The Music Yard, on Wednesday afternoons, from May 8, from 2.00 pm until 3.00 pm, for singing and friendship.