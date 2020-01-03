Cyclists and walkers rise to the Islandmagee Challenge

The annual post-Christmas Islandmagee Challenge has provided a funding boost for two worthy causes.

A total of 70 cyclists participated in the fundraiser on Saturday, December 28, from Whitehead Fire Station to the Rinkha, Islandmagee and back.

Whitehead Fire Station was the focal point at the start of the event.

Many of the charity supporters undertook the Seven Hill challenge element of the event, which also included a family walk.

Organiser Noel McKee said he was pleased with the response on a kind day weather wise with Bowel Cancer UK and Music and Mind the beneficiaries.

Noel told the Larne Times: “Seventy cyclists took part with some younger ones doing the family cycle to the Rinkha and back. We also had several walkers doing the family walk over the same route.

“The Rinkha were kind enough to supply all the kids with a free ice cream as a thank you for taking part.

Enjoying a chat before the annual charity challenge.

“All cyclists returned tired but in one piece with refreshments available at the White Cliff Inn for all participants.”

Noel added that a total of £1500 was raised on the day for the two chosen charities.

Bowel Cancer UK provides information and support for everyone affected by bowel cancer, campaigns for early diagnosis and access to best treatment and care and supports and funds research.

The local annual music event, Music And Mind, promotes good mental health and Wellbeing through music, complementary therapies and arts, https://www.facebook.com/Mus1candm1nd/

Noel continued: “We are grateful again to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service for providing the use of Whitehead Fire Station for the start of the event.”