Country music show in Larne will aid diabetes charity

A father and daughter from Carnlough are holding a concert to raise funds for Diabetes UK Northern Ireland at the McNeill Theatre, Larne, on June 27.

Twenty-four-year-old Maeve McSparron has already raised £1,300 for the charity since being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2017.

Following this success, Maeve and her father, funeral director Michael McSparron, who is also a country singer, have organised a country music night with performances from local talents, including Daniel O’Double, Joe McNamee and Eugene O’Dornan.

Michael said: “When Maeve was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, it came as a real shock. But right from the start, Maeve took diabetes by the scruff of the neck and found out as much as she could to manage the condition and keep it under control.

“She has worked so hard to keep going and as a family, we wanted to support her.”

Tickets cost £10 and are available from the Key Shop and Hodge’s Butchers in Larne or by ringing 2827 5255.

Doors open at 7.00 pm. Show starts 8.00pm.