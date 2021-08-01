Vaccine certification service available up to August 3

Some applications will be processed manually and applicants will be contacted via email on what to do as they progress.

The Department says that whilst service has resumed, it is being managed in a controlled and phased way and will be strictly limited to the dates highlighted.

The first process will involve proof of identity. 87 per cent are now progressing through this step automatically. The remainder are validated manually. Those requiring manual verification are being processed as a priority.

“Once you have completed your proof of identity checks we will notify you directly by email, telling you when you can go online or on the app to request a certificate, a statement from the Department says.

The Department is appealing to those travelling outside of August 3 that they do not apply at this time and “help us help their fellow citizens”.

Further communication will follow in relation to those travelling after August 3 with an update on plans to extend the periods when applications can be accepted.

The Department said it wished to apologise for “the inconvenience caused at what is undoubtedly an already stressful time for many of our citizens”.

Information on the COVID Certification Service is available on NIDirect website.