Seven Towers vaccination centre opens for ‘big jab’ weekend
The Northern Trust has confirmed that their Mass Vaccination Centre at the Seven Towers Leisure Centre in Ballymena will be open this weekend as part of the ‘Big Jab Weekend’ promotion.
The drive involves mass vaccination centres across Northern Ireland - including the SSE Arena in Belfast - opening up to offer first dose vaccinations to all adult age groups.
The centre in Ballymena will open on Saturday, August 21 and Sunday 22 from 9am to 5pm and will be the last chance for anyone aged 18 and over to get their first jab at a mass vaccination centre.
No appointment is required and those attending should bring photographic ID.
Those aged 16 and 17 will continue to be able to get their first vaccine at the mass vaccination centre from Mondays to Fridays.
Pop up clinics are also available in Antrim Area Hospital for pregnant women, those who have recently delivered and those still breastfeeding.
Check the Northern Trust website - www.northerntrust.hscni.net - for more information.