Glenarm seafront camper van site to have barrier control access system

The barrier will control access by motor homes at the location after concerns were raised to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Councillors were told that on occasions vehicles were parked so close together that doors couldn’t be fully opened.

Markings at a minimum of three metres will be painted to ensure adequate spacing.

A connection will be provided to the sewer to allow for the disposal of toilet waste.

Meanwhile, a new pontoon at Glenarm Marina is expected to generate an additional £25,000 for the council annually.

The pontoon, which cost £0.25m, was half-funded by Tourism NI.

The 120m facility can accommodate 10-12 vessels and is connected to the existing pontoon network allowing access to the shore.

Rosemarie McHugh, director of product development at Tourism NI, commented: “We are delighted to support this latest addition to the tourism product here in Northern Ireland.

“The fully-serviced pontoon, situated at the marina in Glenarm, is a fantastic base for visitors to explore the Glens of Antrim and the stunning Causeway Coastal Route.

“It also plays an important role in helping us rebuild and recover our tourism sector.”

An additional six boats on a waiting list have been permitted entry to the marina.

Dredging of the borough’s marinas and harbours is currently out to tender.

