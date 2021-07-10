Covid vaccinations on offer at Larne FC Euro match

The team will be at St Cedmas Parish Hall on Church Road from 5pm to 8pm.

With the rise in the Delta variant, healthcare professionals are keen to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

The teams will be administering the Covi-19 Pfizer vaccine to any NI residents over the age of 18 who have not yet been vaccinated.

More vaccination opportunities are being provided.

There is no need to book in advance but people should bring personal ID such a s a passport, driving licence, bus pass, carer’s card or bring a document that confirms your name and address such as an electric, gas or phone bill.

They will also need to return to the area in six weeks to receive their second dose.

Further visits are being planned across the Trust area and locations and dates will be provided as soon as they are confirmed.

Alternatively, anyone still to be vaccinated can ‘walk-in’ to the mass vaccination centre at the Seven Towers Leisure Centre in Ballymena from 9am – 5pm or book ahead at covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated.