Community urged to register for organ donation

Larne community is reminded that Organ Donation Week will take place from September 2 until 8.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr. Maureen Morrow is urging the borough’s residents to sign up to donate.

Cllr. Morrow said: “Most people would accept an organ if they needed one, yet only 45 per cent of us have signed the NHS Organ Donor Register. I am urging all the residents across Mid and East Antrim to sign up to donate and help save lives.

“It only takes five minutes to register and it could mean the difference between life and death for many families across the country.”

Register at www.organdonationni.info or by calling the NHS Donor Line on 0300 123 23 23. Lines are open 24 hours a day.