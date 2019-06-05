Community urged to make voice heard on breast assessment and stroke services

The Northern Trust Medical Director, Seamus O’Reilly, has encouraged people to take part in the consultation process in regard to stroke services and breast assessment.

The public engagement event for breast assessment will take place on June 10 at Mossley Mill, Newtownabbey at 7.00 pm and the stroke services event will take place on July 1, at Lodge Hotel, in Coleraine, also starting at 7.00 pm.

Mr. O’Reilly said: “As Medical Director, I recognise that the current services are not meeting the needs of the population.

“I welcome the consultations on stroke services and breast assessment provision and urge the people of the Northern Trust to contribute through informed debate to ensure that we continue to have safe, high quality and effective services both now and in the future.

“I would encourage everyone to get involved and have their say.”

The Trust said: “Recent advances in acute stroke care have transformed the outcomes for stroke survivors, with fewer people and families having to cope with life-changing disability.

“Similarly the life expectancy of women with breast cancer has improved significantly over the past 20 years.”

The closing date for both consultations is July 19.

Meanwhile, the Trust’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Programme has been awarded certification by the British Association for Cardiovascular Prevention and Rehabilitation (BACPR) after reaching the highest national standards of providing care that improves the health and lives of patients. Cardiac rehabilitation is available across the Trust to help patients get back to “every day life” as quickly as possible after a heart attack, heart surgery or heart procedure.