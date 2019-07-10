‘Big bucket collection’ thanks to Larne

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland has thanked Larne residents who volunteered and donated to its ‘big bucket collection’.

The collection was held in 20 towns and cities across Northern Ireland on Saturday June 29 and raised £10,000.

All money raised by the charity stays in Northern Ireland to help local cancer patients and their families.

Rosie Forsythe, community fundraising manager for Cancer Focus NI, said: “We are delighted with the amount raised - we can’t thank you enough.

“All the money donated stays in Northern Ireland and will be used to provide vital lifeline services for local people at one of the toughest times of their lives.

“We have family support for children and young people when a mum or dad has cancer. One of our most used services is counselling for people who need support during and after their treatment.

“We have a specialist bra-fitting service for women who’ve had breast cancer, art therapy, a driving service and the Sing for Life choir for people affected by cancer.”

The charity has teams that go to schools and colleges all over Northern Ireland with their cancer prevention work, and they bring health information and stop smoking services to community venues and workplaces.

Cancer Focus NI also funds pioneering new research at Queen’s University Belfast and advocates for better health policies.

For those who have any worries about cancer, call the charity’s free support and information NurseLine on 0800 873 3339 and speak to a specialist cancer nurse, or email Nurseline@cancerfocusni.org.