Action group to be formed in Larne after ROC Conversation

More than 100 people attended the ROC Conversation event which took place at Larne High School last night.

Speakers represented PSNI, schools, NI Fire and Rescue Service and health who highlighted key issues in the town.

Leading proceedings was Debra Green OBE, director of ROC (Redeeming Our Communities) who travelled from Manchester for the talks.

Discussions took place on a range of subjects including loneliness, mental health, addictions, the legacy of the Troubles and rural isolation.

It is expected that an action group will now be established within the next few months.

The ROC Conversation brings together residents, statutory agencies, schools, community and faith groups who have an interest in the local area.