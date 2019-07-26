Uniform swap shops seek donations in Larne and Carrick

A new uniform exchange scheme is helping families across Mid and East Antrim cut the cost of going back to school.

The area’s Community Planning Partnership is teaming up with Mid and East Antrim Community Advice Services (MEACAS) to help provide parents with “good quality, clean and pre-worn school uniforms”.

There will be drop off points across Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus for people to donate any uniform items that they no longer need for nursery, primary, secondary and grammar schools.

It’s all completely confidential, simply bring along the uniform items you no longer use and swap them for those that you need. Nothing to swap? Don’t worry come along and volunteers can help.

Katrina Morgan, Director of Community at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “With household budgets being squeezed more and more, kitting a child out for school can be a real stress for families.”

The swap shops are accepting all good quality garments including trousers, coats, skirts, cardigans, blazers, shoes, jackets, trainers, jumpers, sports kits, polo-shirts and dresses.

There are drop-off points throughout the borough or for larger collections arrangements can be made for the items to be collected directly.

In Larne, the drop-off points are MEACAS Office, Station Road; Larne Leisure Centre; Smiley Buildings; Islandmagee Community Centre.

In Carrickfergus: MEACAS Office, Antrim Street; Oakfield Community Centre; Sunnylands Community Centre; Carrickfergus Amphitheatre; Carrick Town Hall.