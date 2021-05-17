Tenth UFU “Dig in!” schools’ competition

The competition is split into five sections: Foundation level (Nursery, pre-school and playgroups): “Celebrating 10 years of Open Farm Weekend” - Decorate the picture of the farmer celebrating 10 years of Open Farm Weekend; Foundation level (P1 and P2): “Celebrating 10 years of Open Farm Weekend” - Decorate the picture of the farmers and their friends; Key Stage 1 (P3 and P4): “Celebrating 10 years of Open Farm Weekend” - Pupils should design a poster that helps Open Farm Weekend celebrate 10 years; Key Stage 2 (P5, P6 and P7): “What farming means to me” news report. Pupils should create a news report highlighting what farming means to them; Special schools: Pupils may enter any section of the competition.

The UFU is delighted to welcome Asda on board again as sponsor for another year with a range of prizes available for the lucky schools competition winners. Competition prizes include: £200 for the winning school in each section plus £250 in lieu of transport to a farm; £40 for the winning pupil in each section; £100 for the runner-up school in each section plus Bramley apple tree; £20 for the runner-up pupil in each section. Entry forms have been sent electronically to playgroup, nursery, primary and special schools. The closing date is Friday, May 21. Schools competition templates are available by visiting www.ufuni.org (news tab and education tab) and www.openfarmweekend.com.